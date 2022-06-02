Brokerages Anticipate Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to Post $2.28 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) to post $2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.26. Palo Alto Networks reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.43 to $7.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.93 to $10.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Palo Alto Networks.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PANW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th.
About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.