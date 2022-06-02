Brokerages Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $621.03 Million

Brokerages predict that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) will report $621.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $577.00 million to $673.22 million. Park Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $323.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 92.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.92 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Park Hotels & Resorts.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS.

PK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE:PK opened at $18.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.62. Park Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

