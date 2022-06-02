Brokerages Anticipate Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to Post -$0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) will post ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.08 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.75 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.81.

PTEN stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.80. 16,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,240,203. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.37. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -5.71%.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth N. Berns sold 61,140 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $934,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,043,481. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

