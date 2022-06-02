Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $710.42 Million

Brokerages predict that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) will post $710.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.10 million and the highest is $719.88 million. Saia posted sales of $571.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $661.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.80 million. Saia had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 11.98%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $213.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Saia by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 71,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Saia by 122.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 467,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Saia by 191.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Saia by 47.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA stock opened at $195.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.39. Saia has a 1-year low of $173.64 and a 1-year high of $365.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

