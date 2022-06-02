Brokerages Anticipate Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Umpqua’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Umpqua posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Umpqua will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Umpqua.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $308.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.38 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

In other news, Director Luis Machuca purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.29 per share, with a total value of $131,404.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 70,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,714.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $88,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,303.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37,273.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,073,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,378,000 after buying an additional 4,062,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,879,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Umpqua in the first quarter valued at $26,859,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,711,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $17.45 on Thursday. Umpqua has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. It operates in two segments: Core Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

