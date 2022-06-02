Brokerages Anticipate Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will report $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.57. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $3.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XYL. TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

Xylem stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.61. The stock had a trading volume of 7,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,848. The company has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 30.4% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 12,067 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $1,535,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 49.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Xylem by 6.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 784,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,854,000 after buying an additional 44,142 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.