Brokerages Expect Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) will post sales of $44.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $45.36 billion and the lowest is $43.81 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $42.59 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year sales of $178.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.20 billion to $179.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $186.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $183.91 billion to $188.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CAH shares. Barclays cut shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

NYSE:CAH traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,249,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,900,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The firm has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.12. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $64.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,407,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 13.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Cardinal Health by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

