Brokerages Expect Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daré Bioscience’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Daré Bioscience posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daré Bioscience will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daré Bioscience.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

DARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Daré Bioscience from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Daré Bioscience from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Daré Bioscience in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daré Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Daré Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DARE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its stake in Daré Bioscience by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Daré Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 8.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DARE traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 773,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,853. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.47. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.54.

Daré Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying, developing, and marketing products for women's health in the United States. It develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. The company's product includes XACIATO, a single-dose vaginal gel prescription product for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis in female patients 12 years of age and older.

