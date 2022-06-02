Brokerages Expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.38. Gladstone Commercial reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year earnings of $1.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.08 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilen Investment Management CORP. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOD opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $785.75 million, a PE ratio of -677.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.87, a quick ratio of 8.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.24. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $18.23 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4,998.33%.

About Gladstone Commercial (Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.