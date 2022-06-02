Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Announce $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Landec reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Landec had a negative net margin of 14.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.54 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Landec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Landec by 1,583.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 556,091 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 2,807.1% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 454,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after buying an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in Landec by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 3,533,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,915,000 after purchasing an additional 387,400 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP grew its stake in Landec by 13.1% in the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 2,176,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,927,000 after purchasing an additional 251,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Landec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,965,000. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.51. 232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,828. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm has a market cap of $280.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

