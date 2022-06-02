Brokerages Expect Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $164.13 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) will report sales of $164.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lightspeed Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $172.89 million and the lowest is $133.20 million. Lightspeed Commerce posted sales of $115.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce will report full year sales of $752.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $743.30 million to $770.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $982.84 million, with estimates ranging from $914.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lightspeed Commerce.
LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $96.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $44.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.
About Lightspeed Commerce (Get Rating)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.
