Brokerages Expect Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Taseko Mines.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $469.58 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.88. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $2.52.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

