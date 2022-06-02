Brokerages Set Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) PT at $11.42

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.42.

PGRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paramount Group stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,698,486. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.45.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.0775 dividend. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Paramount Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently -619.88%.

Paramount Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.