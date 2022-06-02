Brokers Set Expectations for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tri Pointe Homes’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $23.14. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

