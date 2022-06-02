Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at C$43.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1-year low of C$39.24 and a 1-year high of C$52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$45.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -187.40%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.