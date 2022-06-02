Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Rating) (NYSE:BEP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.46.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BEP.UN. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$39.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$46.00 price target on the stock.

BEP.UN opened at C$43.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$45.68. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a twelve month low of C$39.24 and a twelve month high of C$52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.89, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$12.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -187.40%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

