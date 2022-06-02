BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for BRP Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. BRP Group reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full-year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.13 million.

BRP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BRP Group from $40.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

BRP stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.19. BRP Group has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.75, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.72.

BRP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.