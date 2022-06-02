Bryan A. Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Bryan A. Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,278 shares in the company, valued at $122,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
USX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 295,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.
U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.
About U.S. Xpress Enterprises (Get Rating)
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.