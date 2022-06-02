Bryan A. Johnson Purchases 7,500 Shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Stock

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) insider Bryan A. Johnson purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $22,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,278 shares in the company, valued at $122,182.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

USX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.79. 295,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,267. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The stock has a market cap of $142.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers over-the-road trucking and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

