BTIG Research Increases Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target to $42.00

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BTIG Research from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.00% from the stock’s current price.

STNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Shares of STNG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 0.51. Scorpio Tankers has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $35.65.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 10.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 38,824 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $298,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,768,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,863,000 after acquiring an additional 66,059 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 121,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

