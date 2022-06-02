Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BBW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of BBW stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.90. 204,701 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,982. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75.

Build-A-Bear Workshop ( NYSE:BBW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 47.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 30,150 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $481,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Maxine Clark sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $66,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,139.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 31,464 shares of company stock worth $503,252 and sold 23,048 shares worth $426,504. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 4,485.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,635 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 232.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 35,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

