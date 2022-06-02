Bunge (NYSE:BG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.56.

Shares of Bunge stock traded down $4.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $114.10. 1,727,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,602,907. Bunge has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bunge will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $24,784,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,666 shares of company stock worth $41,512,737 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.5% during the third quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 7.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

