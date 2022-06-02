Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,202.14 ($27.86).

BRBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($24.54) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,280 ($28.85) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,960 ($24.80) to GBX 2,070 ($26.19) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,701.50 ($21.53) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of £6.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,610.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,748.14. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.64) and a one year high of GBX 2,267 ($28.68).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.40 ($0.45) per share. This is an increase from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 2.24%. Burberry Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy acquired 5,000 shares of Burberry Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($102,036.94). Also, insider Matthew Key bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($20.00) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($62,807.95).

About Burberry Group (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.