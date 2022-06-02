Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BVRDF. Barclays upped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.72) to €30.00 ($32.26) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($32.26) to €30.80 ($33.12) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.58. 175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689. Bureau Veritas has a 12-month low of $26.64 and a 12-month high of $34.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73.

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

