Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $142.41 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000.
About Burlington Stores (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
