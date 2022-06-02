Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.18-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$7.00 EPS.

BURL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. OTR Global lowered shares of Burlington Stores to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.75.

BURL stock opened at $164.95 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $142.41 and a 12 month high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,442,000 after acquiring an additional 28,096 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,507,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

