BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) CAO Sells $15,438.00 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) CAO Richard W. Loving sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $15,438.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,445.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BWXT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.85. The stock had a trading volume of 519,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.96 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 43.72%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.94%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BWXT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

