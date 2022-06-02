C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $28.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 19.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $103.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of C3.ai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.70.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.09. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.63.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other C3.ai news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $91,779.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 52.7% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 19,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in C3.ai by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $3,119,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in C3.ai by 15.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

