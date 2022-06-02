C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 11.28% from the stock’s current price.

AI has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush downgraded C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Get C3.ai alerts:

AI traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.78. 163,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,315. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.09. C3.ai has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $76.85.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $35,424.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,436.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About C3.ai (Get Rating)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.