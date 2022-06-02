C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $19.00

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AI. Piper Sandler cut C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of AI stock opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.09. C3.ai has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.63.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that C3.ai will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $91,779.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 10,816 shares of company stock valued at $218,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,905,000 after buying an additional 1,834,412 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,264,000 after purchasing an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after buying an additional 547,748 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

