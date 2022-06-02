Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.67. Cadence Bank reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full year earnings of $2.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cadence Bank.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $440.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.57 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on CADE. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CADE opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 51.16%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

