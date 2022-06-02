CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$41.00 at TD Securities

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CAE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

CAE stock traded up $0.74 on Thursday, hitting $27.63. 11,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,651. CAE has a twelve month low of $20.96 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.58.

CAE ( NYSE:CAE Get Rating ) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. CAE had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CAE will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CAE by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CAE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CAE by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE by 40.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

