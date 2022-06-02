CAE (TSE:CAE) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE CAE traded up C$0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$34.56. The stock had a trading volume of 388,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,795. The stock has a market cap of C$10.95 billion and a PE ratio of 98.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. CAE has a one year low of C$27.27 and a one year high of C$42.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

