Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Pareto Securities

Research analysts at Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

CALT stock opened at $17.82 on Thursday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $33.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $466.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.01.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:CALT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,997,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease IgA nephropathy.

