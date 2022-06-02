Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Camtek Ltd., designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automatic optical inspection systems and related products. Camtek’s automatic inspection systems are used to enhance both production processes and yield for manufacturers in the printed circuit board industry, the high density interconnect substrate industry and the semiconductor manufacturing and packaging industry. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Camtek from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on Camtek from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

CAMT stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.38. The company had a trading volume of 113,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,955. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.87 and a 200-day moving average of $35.83. Camtek has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.50 million. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 22.56%. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Camtek by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

