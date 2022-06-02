Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) to Hold

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a C$7.50 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$9.25 to C$7.20 in a report on Wednesday. CSFB set a C$5.25 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.33.

Shares of TSE YRI traded up C$0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$7.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,521,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,171,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.78 and a twelve month high of C$8.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38.

In related news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

