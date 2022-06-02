Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Increased to Outperform at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway stock traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.21. 1,414,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,165. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.66. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 33.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 36,699,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,246,357,000 after buying an additional 6,592,022 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,888,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,804,457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,667 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $654,343,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 152.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,235,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,709,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $661,623,000 after buying an additional 3,293,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

