Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Candel Therapeutics Inc. is a late clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in developing novel oncolytic viral immunotherapies. The company’s product pipeline includes CAN-2409 and CAN-3110. Candel Therapeutics Inc. is based in NEEDHAM, Mass. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of CADL traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $3.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,001. The company has a market capitalization of $104.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 17.48 and a quick ratio of 17.48. Candel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.02 and a fifty-two week high of $14.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.46. Candel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 29,132.26%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Candel Therapeutics will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Candel Therapeutics by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

