Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

NYSE CANO opened at $5.00 on Thursday. Cano Health has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $16.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $492.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of Cano Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 54.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the period. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after buying an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth approximately $65,147,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

