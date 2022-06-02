Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.44.

CANO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of CANO opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Cano Health has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.22.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.88 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cano Health will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold bought 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,354,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 1,281,609 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

