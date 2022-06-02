Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CNTB. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Connect Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.
Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.80. Connect Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $29.27.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
