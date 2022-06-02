Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. to Issue None Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Tuesday, May 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Capitol Federal Financial has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years. Capitol Federal Financial has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Capitol Federal Financial to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.7%.

NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Capitol Federal Financial has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $13.15.

Capitol Federal Financial ( NASDAQ:CFFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 29.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter worth $298,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,049 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

