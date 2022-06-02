Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capitol Federal Financial is a federally chartered mid-tier holding company. Capitol Federal Savings Bank is the only operating subsidiary. The bank is a community-oriented financial institution offering a variety of financial services to meet the needs of the communities we serve. They attract retail deposits from the general public and invest those funds primarily in permanent loans secured by first mortgages on owner-occupied, one- to four-family residences. “

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CFFN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CFFN stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.20. 1,064,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,589. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 6.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 1,009.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,687,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,359,000 after buying an additional 1,535,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capitol Federal Financial (Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capitol Federal Financial (CFFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.