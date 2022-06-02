Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Announces Share Repurchase Plan

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NYSE CPRI traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,087,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,485,673. Capri has a 12-month low of $36.90 and a 12-month high of $72.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a return on equity of 34.22% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPRI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.53.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $99,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile (Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.