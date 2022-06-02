Capri (NYSE:CPRI) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Cowen

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Cowen from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Capri from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Capri from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Capri from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.44.

Shares of CPRI opened at $49.27 on Thursday. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Capri’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Capri will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $99,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth about $264,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Capri by 28.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 34,428 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth $21,338,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Capri by 4.1% during the first quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 364,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

