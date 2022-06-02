Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.80.

Shares of CRDF traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The stock had a trading volume of 364,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,658. The company has a market capitalization of $58.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.48. Cardiff Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $8.58.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 9,447.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter worth about $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 704,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

