Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.95 Per Share

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.90. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.61 EPS.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The construction company reported $5.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.89. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $505.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $340.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $215.88 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $195.70 and a 1 year high of $327.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVCO. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Cavco Industries in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails manufactured homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its manufactured homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, and Destiny brands.

