CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) will announce $189.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $190.10 million and the lowest is $189.20 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions reported sales of $166.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $766.97 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $768.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $831.49 million, with estimates ranging from $828.56 million to $833.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $187.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.84 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCCS. Citigroup lowered their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.90.

CCCS opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.10. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $162,457,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

