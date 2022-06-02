Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerspace is a real estate development company. It is focused on the ownership, management, acquisitions, redevelopment and development of apartment communities. Centerspace, formerly known as IRET, is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Centerspace in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Centerspace stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,976. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -135.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. Centerspace has a 1 year low of $71.10 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.51.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Centerspace will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.82 per share, with a total value of $50,467.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.48 per share, with a total value of $74,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,695 shares of company stock valued at $140,842 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

