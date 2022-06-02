Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells $28,500,000.00 in Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $28,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,958,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,219,841. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CERT stock traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 813,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Certara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Certara had a negative net margin of 4.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Certara, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CERT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $48.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Certara currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CERT. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 9,338.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Certara by 127.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the third quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.08% of the company’s stock.

Certara, Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

