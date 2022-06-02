CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($107.53) target price on CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA (ETR:CWC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CWC. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($125.81) price target on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €145.00 ($155.91) target price on shares of CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of CWC opened at €88.40 ($95.05) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.93 and its 200-day moving average is €104.96. CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €78.60 ($84.52) and a 12 month high of €137.40 ($147.74). The firm has a market cap of $635.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23.

CEWE Stiftung & Co KGaA operates as a photo service and online printing provider in Germany and internationally. It operates through three segments: Photofinishing, Retail, and Commercial Online Printing. The company offers photo prints, photo books, wall arts, photo calendars, greeting cards, photo cases, and other photo gifts.

